Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $88.37. 393,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.