OctoFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $624,535.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $16.59 or 0.00043539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $624,535.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00954796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.09924454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,615 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

