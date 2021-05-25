LHT Trading Down 18.6% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. LHT has a market capitalization of $169,655.21 and $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007953 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 291.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.