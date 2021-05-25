Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $686,256.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00350636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.00873773 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

