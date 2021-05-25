Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.50 million-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.99 million.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock worth $8,679,809. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

