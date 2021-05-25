Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/12/2021 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Tapestry have risen in the past three months, the stock may lose momentum in the near term. Soft brick-&-mortar traffic amid the pandemic, unprecedented store closures, capacity limits as well as higher freight costs and shipping constraints are some of the headwinds Tapestry might have to encounter with. Although second-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, it declined 7% on a year-over-year basis. Sales declined across all brands, namely Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Across Asia, sales remained below last year, mainly in Japan and Malaysia owing to the reinstatement of lockdown measures. As far as Europe is concerned, the company experienced significant slowdown in the business owing to restrictions imposed. However, the region accounts for a small portion of total sales.”

4/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TPR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. 2,228,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

