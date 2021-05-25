-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

VYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

VYNE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,213. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116,511 shares in the last quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

