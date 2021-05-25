SureRemit (RMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,213.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $37,213.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00057574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00346294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00188157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00847703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00032991 BTC.

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

