Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADYEY. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ADYEY stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 242,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,928. Adyen has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

