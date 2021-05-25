Stakenet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,823.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $43,823.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.00509531 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025072 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00105869 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,521,987 coins and its circulating supply is 116,982,950 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

