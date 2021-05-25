Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $175.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $369,034.28 and $175.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,820,541 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.