Nyerium Market Cap Reaches $148,322.16 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 194.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $148,322.16 and $52,799.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 252.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

