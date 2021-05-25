Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.00. 734,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.