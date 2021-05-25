Decentraland Tops 1-Day Volume of $168.41 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $168.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00976466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.54 or 0.10092816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00086538 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,365,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,475,721 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

