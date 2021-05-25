Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Hits $309.87 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Prometeus has a market cap of $309.87 million and approximately $86.32 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $18.84 or 0.00049247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00976466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.54 or 0.10092816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00086538 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.