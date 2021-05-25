ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MAN stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.03. 253,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,372. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

