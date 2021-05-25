Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

AMG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 451,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,189. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

