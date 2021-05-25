Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $19,809,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $16,517,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

