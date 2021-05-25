PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 424,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,477. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

