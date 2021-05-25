Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Paper (IP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) recently:

5/20/2021 – International Paper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

5/12/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Paper will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on strong demand for absorbent hygiene and pulp products as paper-grade pulp demand recovers. Corrugated and containerboard packaging demand remains resilient in the current year on account of its critical role in supply chain to bring essential products to customers. In the Printing Paper business, the company continues to see steady demand recovery across all regions. International Paper expects improvement in demand, volume as well as price and mix across all segments. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions also remain a key growth strategy for the company to strengthen its packaging business. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth.”

5/6/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $58.00.

4/5/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

