Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – Helmerich & Payne is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Helmerich & Payne is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.50 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.50 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2021 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 828,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,246. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

