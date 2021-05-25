Vortex Defi Reaches Market Capitalization of $119,929.77 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $119,929.77 and approximately $7,113.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

