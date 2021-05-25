Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.65). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 229,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,865. The company has a market cap of $492.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

