Analysts Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) PT at $20.64

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 358,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,850. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

