Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $6.21 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00349110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00186198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00840144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

