Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,218. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $3,860,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,256,000 after buying an additional 300,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 1,326,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,826. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

