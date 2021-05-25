WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,866. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.