Hedget Price Tops $5.83 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00015187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $280,196.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00985588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.93 or 0.10144106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00086536 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

