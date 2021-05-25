Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 109,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $1,143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $2,406,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.