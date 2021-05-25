Ampleforth Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $170.50 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00985588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.93 or 0.10144106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00086536 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 364,633,590 coins and its circulating supply is 245,269,553 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.