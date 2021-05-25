iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

