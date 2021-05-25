Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of BVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.22. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,920,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,623,000.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

