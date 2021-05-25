Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,101. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

