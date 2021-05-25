Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON XPD traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61.40 ($0.80). 52,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Xpediator has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.96 million and a P/E ratio of 43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.23.

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

