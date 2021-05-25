Po.et Price Tops $0.0002 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $637,787.75 and $526.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.62 or 0.00981976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.50 or 0.10071544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.