CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $54,259.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.62 or 0.00981976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.50 or 0.10071544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,650,308 coins and its circulating supply is 48,662,277 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHADSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.