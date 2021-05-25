Contrasting Atotech (NYSE:ATC) & Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Atotech alerts:

64.0% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atotech and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech N/A N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions -6.64% 24.65% 14.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atotech and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.52 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -4.81 Advanced Emissions Solutions $61.58 million 2.20 -$20.30 million N/A N/A

Advanced Emissions Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atotech and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 0 1 8 0 2.89 Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Atotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Summary

Atotech beats Advanced Emissions Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers. It also provides mercury and other air contaminants controls; and activated carbon products, such as powdered activated carbon and granular activated carbon, as well as owns an associated lignite mine that supplies the raw material for the powdered activated carbon plant. The company's products are used in removal of heavy metal pollutants; treatment of drinking and waste waters; industrial acid gas and odor removal; automotive gasoline emission control; soil and ground water remediation; and food and beverage process and product purifications. It serves customers in the coal-fired power generation and industrial boiler processes. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.