Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $307.06

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.06.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 494.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.59. 831,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.65.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

