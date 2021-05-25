Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

NASDAQ KC traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 1,452,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,930. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KC. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

