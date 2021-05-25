Zenfuse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $475,630.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $475,630.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00986809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.43 or 0.10096286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00086451 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,999,899 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.