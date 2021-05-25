Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $90.00 on Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $283,832.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.00 or 0.00233457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00986809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.43 or 0.10096286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00086451 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.