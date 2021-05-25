CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $136,253.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002943 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00986809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.43 or 0.10096286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00086451 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

