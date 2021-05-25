Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $121.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. 932,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,654. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

