Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,014 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 360,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,453. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

