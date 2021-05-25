Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $45.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,678. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

