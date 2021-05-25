Range Resources (RRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently:

5/25/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2021 – Range Resources had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/27/2021 – Range Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

4/23/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/20/2021 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,774. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

