Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

AGYS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 75,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.