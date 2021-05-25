InvestDigital (IDT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $188,004.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $522,500.22 and approximately $188,004.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00983784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.54 or 0.10154714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00086355 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 124,269,512 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

