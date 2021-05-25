Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and $8.23 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00983784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.54 or 0.10154714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00086355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,874,653,310 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

