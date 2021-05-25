Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 111,509,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,541,211. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

